Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.73. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 890%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

Shares of HLT traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.21. 3,131,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,767. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.73. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $159.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,093.92 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,208,927. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,864,000 after acquiring an additional 50,276 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.