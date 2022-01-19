Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 111,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,730,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 973.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

