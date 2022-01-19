Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF)

Hire Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers full-time, part-time, and temporary staffing solutions in light-industrial, waste management, and health care sectors. It also provides on-occurrence permanent placement and recurring contract placement services; market intelligence, insight into technology trends, salary surveys, and broader career counselling services; executive search services to construction and real estate industries; and HR consulting services.

