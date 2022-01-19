HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Down 3.3%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE)’s share price fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.65. 1,635,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,014,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.92. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

In other HIVE Blockchain Technologies news, Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$25,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$548,595. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $185,500.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

