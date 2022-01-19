HollyGold (HGOLD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $76,975.00

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, HollyGold has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HollyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HollyGold has a market cap of $965,310.87 and approximately $76,975.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00057732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.60 or 0.07397833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.49 or 0.99858550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00066233 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007659 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

