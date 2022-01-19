Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

HCG stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,914. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$29.50 and a 52-week high of C$46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.55.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 5.2496589 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.