Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 444,300 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

