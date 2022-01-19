Honest (HNST) Price Up 25% Over Last Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $730,421.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00058364 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.26 or 0.07438015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00062715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.85 or 0.99614862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00066117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007605 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars.

