Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) will report $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.12. Honeywell International posted earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $210.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,827. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

