Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 30,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 153,518 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZON. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,492,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC now owns 152,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

