Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 95.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBNC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.