Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 908.67 ($12.40).

A number of brokerages have commented on HWDN. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.96) to GBX 1,050 ($14.33) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,080 ($14.74) to GBX 940 ($12.83) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of HWDN traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 829.20 ($11.31). 786,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,387. The firm has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 651.99 ($8.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 985.80 ($13.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 896.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 907.88.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.