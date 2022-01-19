Howdoo Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $4,219.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Howdoo has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 462,687,790 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

