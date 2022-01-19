Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

HBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of HBM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. 14,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.25. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 48.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 441,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,272 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 84.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 78,841 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $1,363,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 190,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

