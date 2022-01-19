Hush Price Tops $0.0456 on Top Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $475,606.71 and $45.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00302402 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00085767 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00119693 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002168 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

