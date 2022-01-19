Hydra (HYDRA) Price Tops $9.41 on Major Exchanges

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $36.33 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.41 or 0.00022483 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hydra has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.08 or 0.07436769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00063567 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,925.54 or 1.00122847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00066752 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,244,282 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.