Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Hydro One stock remained flat at $$25.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. 163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. Hydro One has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.88.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

