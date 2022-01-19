Hyper Finance Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $22,946.84 and $21.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00057845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.79 or 0.07418673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,805.98 or 0.99731687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00066335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

