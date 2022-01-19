HyperCash Price Tops $0.39 (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $17.75 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.52 or 1.00042011 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00088912 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00306939 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00021496 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.30 or 0.00410174 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00161901 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001689 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000738 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

