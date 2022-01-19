HyperQuant Market Cap Achieves $18,731.55 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $18,731.55 and approximately $33.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00051509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HyperQuant Coin Profile

HyperQuant (HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.