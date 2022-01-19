Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Update

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

HYZN stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HYZN. Colliers Securities cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,375,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.