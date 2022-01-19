Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 162,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,616,981 shares.The stock last traded at $4.62 and had previously closed at $4.82.

HYZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth about $10,447,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth about $9,411,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth about $9,333,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,593,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

