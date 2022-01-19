I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.02

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 712120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

IMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 413,106 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

