I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.02

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 712120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.
IMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.64.
About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.