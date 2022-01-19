I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.0754

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $3,834.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,353,009 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

