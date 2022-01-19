IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Up 4.7%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.68. 205,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,747,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 23.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,022,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 384,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 321,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 29.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

