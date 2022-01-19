Ian Selby Buys 500,000 Shares of Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) Stock

Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) insider Ian Selby bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,822.21).

On Monday, October 25th, Ian Selby purchased 150,000 shares of Falanx Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,500 ($2,046.66).

FLX opened at GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Falanx Group Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.83 ($0.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84. The company has a market cap of £5.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.13.

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Falanx Cyber and Falanx Intelligence. The Falanx Cyber division provides cloud-based cyber monitoring and professional services, such as advisory; penetration testing; awareness and education; and managed detection and response services to government and commercial organizations.

