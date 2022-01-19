Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in December

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,900 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 477,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Iberdrola stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. Iberdrola has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.50.
About Iberdrola
Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.