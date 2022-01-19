Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in December

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,900 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 477,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Iberdrola stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. Iberdrola has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.50.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

