ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Gap Down to $104.33

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.33, but opened at $101.14. ICF International shares last traded at $101.45, with a volume of 94 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICFI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in ICF International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ICF International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

