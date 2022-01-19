IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.13

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 257755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $626.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,835,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.