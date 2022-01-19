Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Update

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of IDKOY opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials.

