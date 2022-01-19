Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Update

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of IDKOY opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $14.21.
About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.
