Ido Erlichman Sells 650,000 Shares of Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE) Stock

Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE) insider Ido Erlichman sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.46), for a total value of £2,600,000 ($3,547,550.83).

Shares of LON:KAPE opened at GBX 395 ($5.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 415.48. Kape Technologies Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 159.52 ($2.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 460 ($6.28).

KAPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kape Technologies from GBX 380 ($5.18) to GBX 410 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

