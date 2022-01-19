Illuvium Price Reaches $767.61 (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $493.49 million and approximately $26.84 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $767.61 or 0.01834760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.07 or 0.07414650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00063305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,767.93 or 0.99834899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00066429 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

