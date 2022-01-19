IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Down 25.8% in December

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,600 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 481,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IMCC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,477. IM Cannabis has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $11.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $175.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.47.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 60.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IM Cannabis will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IM Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on IM Cannabis from C$10.25 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on IM Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCC. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of IM Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.