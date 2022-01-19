ImageCoin (IMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93,297.53

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $93,297.53 and approximately $74,691.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,052,031 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

