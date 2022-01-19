Immuneering Corp’s (NASDAQ:IMRX) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 26th

Immuneering’s (NASDAQ:IMRX) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 26th. Immuneering had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $112,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Immuneering alerts:

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.41. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.