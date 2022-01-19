ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Up 25.7% in December

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $95,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.26. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

