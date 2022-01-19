Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,743.00

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,743 ($23.78) and last traded at GBX 1,738 ($23.71), with a volume of 2254939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,732 ($23.63).

IMB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.65) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.65) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.65) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,933.20 ($26.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,601.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,572.33. The company has a market capitalization of £16.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 48.48 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Simon Langelier bought 47 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,639 ($22.36) per share, for a total transaction of £770.33 ($1,051.07).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

