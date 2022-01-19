Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.16

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 101768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

IMBBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

