Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,045,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,311 shares during the period. Imperial Oil comprises approximately 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 4.16% of Imperial Oil worth $917,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $42.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.2189 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

