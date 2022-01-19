Impossible Finance (IF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.86 Million

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $11,103.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00058239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.09 or 0.07445518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,927.89 or 0.99925079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00066738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins.

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

