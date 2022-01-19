IMV (TSE:IMV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.50

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 51272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IMV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$126.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.01.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

