IN8bio Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 26th (NASDAQ:INAB)

IN8bio’s (NASDAQ:INAB) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 26th. IN8bio had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of IN8bio’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of INAB stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INAB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

