Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ACQR stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Independence has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Independence in the 3rd quarter worth $19,147,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Independence by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,873,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after buying an additional 373,371 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Independence by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,755,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 355,099 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence in the 2nd quarter worth $15,000,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Independence by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,249,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 324,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

