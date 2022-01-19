Independent Bank (INDB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Independent Bank to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

