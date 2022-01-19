Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 205,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 119,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on Indiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

