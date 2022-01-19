Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.61

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $5.27. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.