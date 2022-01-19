Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,974 shares.The stock last traded at $43.37 and had previously closed at $43.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.18 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 26.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

