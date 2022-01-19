Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Up 23.5% in December

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 34,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFBD opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32. Infobird has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFBD. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Infobird during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infobird in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infobird in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Infobird in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Infobird in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

