Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87. 714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTJL. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $490,000.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.