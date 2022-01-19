Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL) Trading Down 0.8%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL) shares fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.61. 341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.